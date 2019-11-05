Juvenile charged with assault in Davenport West incident caught on video

UPDATE: Davenport Police on Tuesday announced that a juvenile had been arrested and charged in connection with an incident captured on video and spread on social media.

Police said a Davenport Police School Resource Officer assigned to Davenport West High School responded to a disturbance around 10:59 a.m. on Monday inside the cafeteria.

An investigation revealed one student assaulted another, resulting in serious injuries.

The juvenile, 15, was arrested and charged with assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony. He was cited and turned over to a parent.

WARNING: Some people may find this video disturbing

EARLIER UPDATE: The victim’s mother posted on Facebook Monday night that he suffered a brain bleed and was taken to Iowa city for a surgery. He is currently out of surgery and is recovering.

In another Facebook post, victim’s mother said that her son, who is on school newspaper, was taking pictures for the yearbook. A picture of another student who can be seen punching the victim was taken out of context and the student got angry, according to the Facebook post. The student had asked for his picture to be removed and according to the mother, the victim did.

Superintendent of Davenport Community Schools, Dr. Robert Kobylski, will be speaking about the incident today afternoon.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News received this video from someone who claims to be a parent of a student at Davenport West High School. The video shows a kid being punched repeatedly and having a chair thrown at him.

Davenport Police confirmed to Local 4 News a call came in about an assault at the school at 10:59 this morning. No more details are available at this time from authorities.

The same parent who sent us the video tells us the victim needed to be hospitalized.

Local 4 News will follow this story and provide more details as they become available.