Juvenile charged with traffic offenses after chase, PIT by police investigating gunfire

Two juveniles were detained and one was charged with several traffic-related offenses after police responded to a report of gunfire in Davenport early Sunday.

Davenport Police responded to the 1700 block of Calvin Street after a report of gunshots around 12:36 a.m. As officers were responding to the call, dispatch provided a suspect vehicle description and officers located the vehicle in the area of Central Park and Clark Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it didn’t stop. A pursuit was authorized and police pursued the vehicle to the area of Telegraph Road and Pine Street, where officers were able to PIT (Pursuit

Intervention Technique) the vehicle, stopping it.

Two male juveniles were detained and the driver of the vehicle, 17, was charged with several traffic related offenses and processed.

The investigation is ongoing. An area search did locate one firearm and fired cartridge cases were found in the 1700 block of Calvin Street.

No injuries were reported. One squad car was damaged during the PIT.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”