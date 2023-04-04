Preliminary charges have been upgraded in the case of a man who was fatally stabbed in Kewanee over the weekend.

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty upgraded the charge of 2nd Degree Murder to two separate counts of 1st Degree Murder for both juveniles who were arrested in connection with the April 1 death of Clifton Parks after an investigation by the Kewanee Police Department and the Henry/Mercer Major Crimes Task Force. The 16-year-old juvenile, Jeremy Colombani of Kewanee, was charged as an adult for the offenses and can now be identified. He faces two counts of 1st Degree Murder, a Class M Felony; one count of Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony; one count of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony and one count of Obstructing Justice, a Class 4 Felony. The Class M Felony carries a minimum prison sentence of 20 years with no chance for early parole and a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. If convicted, Colombani would serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice System until his 21st birthday. He would then be transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.. Due to his age, he will remain in the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000. Colombani has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury pretrial conference has been set for May 11 at 9 a.m.

The 14-year-old juvenile is currently being charged in juvenile court. He was formally charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery and Mob Action and will remain in custody at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center. Justin Kentner, age 34 of Kewanee, was also arrested the night of the incident for his actions and remains in custody at the Henry County Jail. Kentner was charged with Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice with a bond set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing has been set for April 10 at 2 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse. The fourth person arrested in connection with the incident, Andrea Peach, age 35 of Kewanee, was arrested for Obstructing Justice.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. Anyone with any additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.