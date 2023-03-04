Two juveniles were severely injured early Saturday in a Whiteside County rollover crash, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:30 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to Illinois Route 84 and U. S. 30 for a single-vehicle roll-over crash with injuries.

The initial crash investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Illinois Route 84 between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and U. S. 30. when it drove onto the west shoulder,

over-corrected, and then went back across the northbound lane into the east ditch. It hit a tree and rolled over.

The juvenile driver and juvenile passenger suffered severe injuries and were taken by ambulance to MercyOne in Clinton. No other details were available Saturday morning.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Ambulance, Clinton Fire Department, and Midwest Towing.