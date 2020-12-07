3 juveniles in custody after stolen-car crash early Monday

An apparent chase ended, and three juveniles were in custody, Monday in Rock Island after a stolen car knocked over a tree and hit another vehicle.
Police were on the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue. A silver car was parked on the street when a red car, which was stolen, ran into it.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw smoke still coming from the red car. A stop sign also was knocked down.
A neighbor said she saw juveniles running from the scene after the crash. At least three juveniles were in custody, and six suspects were in the car.
