K-9 finds drugs in van after traffic stop, suspect goes to jail

After a K-9 dog found drugs in a van on Tuesday, a 50-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

Shayn Ammerman, whose address also is listed as Colona in official records, also faces two misdemeanor counts of first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ammerman was in a 1998 Ford Econoline fan when a Bettendorf police officer saw the vehicle had a non-working middle brake light near the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Elmore Avenue. The trailer the vehicle was pulling had a non-working left brake light, an arrest affidavit says.

The officer pulled the van over into the parking lot of Pro Clean Car Wash, 2145 E. Kimberly Road.

“I approached the vehicle and began speaking with the defendant and the driver,” the officer writes in the affidavit. “The defendant would not make eye contact with me and stared ahead the entire time I spoke with him and the driver.”

Ammerman had a backpack in between his legs. The officer asked for a K-9 unit, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office brought the dog there. The dog positively alerted to the vehicle. Inside the backpack were:

2.31 grams of marijuana in a prescription pill bottle belonging to someone else.

1.56 grams of methamphetamine in the same bottle.

2.31 grams of methamphetamine in a pocket inside the back pack.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ammerman said the backpack was his.

Upon arrival at the Scott County Jail, the officer asked Ammerman if he had anything else illegal on his person, and Ammerman said no. “I advised the defendant that if he took anything illegal inside the jail he

would be charged with a felony,” the officer writes in the affidavit.

When Ammerman entered the pre-booking area of the jail, jail staff found a marijuana pipe, with some raw and burned marijuana, in the back left pocket of Ammerman’s shorts.

Proceedings are set for Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.