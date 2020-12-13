K-9 officer Dino will receive protective vest

Muscatine Police Department’s K-9 Dino will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs and will be embroidered with “Gifted by Lincolnwood Training Club.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks, a news release says.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity with a mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The potentially lifesaving body armor for dogs is made in the United States, custom-fitted, and National Institute of Justice-certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,101 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, and accepts contributions at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

