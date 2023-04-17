Rock Falls Police K9 Fahgo is getting body armor.

Thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., Fahgo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest within the next eight to 10 weeks. Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 Fahgo will receive the bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Rock Falls Police K9 Fahgo (photo: Rock Falls Police Department)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the U.S. This lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is made in the U.S., custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since it was established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,043 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount and a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.

For more information, call (508) 824-6978 or click here.