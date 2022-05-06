A 31-year-old Loves Park, Ill., woman faces charges after a K-9 was brought to the scene of a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.

Whitney D. Ferraro faces two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; unlawful possession of adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; and speeding, a petty offense, a news release says.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jo Daviess County Deputies performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on U. S. Route 20 West at Chemical Plant Road in rural East Dubuque, a news release says.

Deputies requested the East Dubuque K-9 unit to perform a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. The dog alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor, the release says.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about 29 Xanax pills, three of Adderall and opened THC gummies, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation.