K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc. hosting “Furst Friday”

K-9 Kindness Rescue, Inc. is planning a great event this Friday to raise money for its cause.

Kim Patterson and Christina Miller brought Mork to tell Local 4 News Anchor James Sears about “Furst Friday.”

K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc. is an all-breed dog rescue in Davenport. It pulls dogs from high-kill shelters that may be euthanized and owner surrenders.

The organization is foster-based. There is no facility. It depends on foster homes to be able to help the animals.

All of our dogs are fully-vetted, spayed or neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations, microchipped, and living with a family currently until the right home is found.

“Furst Friday” is Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Grasshoppers in LeClaire. It is a wine-tasting evening with music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres for $10. You can enjoy shopping at Grasshoppers, as well as, other local merchants.

There will also be a raffle with some fun items. 90% of money raised will go to vetting of its dogs.

K9 Kindness has saved the lives of over 1500 dogs, a few cats, a couple of ferrets, a guinea pig, a cockatiel, and a bunny, since it was founded in April 2004.

For more information:

Email: Kim@k9kindnessrescue.Org or kristina@k9kindnessrescue.Org

K9kindnessrescue.Org

Facebook.Com/k9kindnessrescue