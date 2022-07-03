K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening at 1409 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. An open house and private tours will be held afterward.

K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities is a luxury dog daycare facility and boarding resort, a news release says. In 1999, founders and CEOs Steven and Jason Parker were 14 and 12 when they started their own pet sitting business called K-9 Guardians Professional Pet Sitting.

Later on, they realized they wanted to make pet care their careers and, in 2005, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel was born in Fanwood, N.J., the release says.