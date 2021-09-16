Kaiserslautern Square ribbon cutting set for Friday in Davenport

The City of Davenport and community partners will gather in downtown Davenport for the ribbon cutting of Kaiserslautern Square, a newly renovated outdoor recreation space across from the Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
The event will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kaiserslautern Square, a news release says. The public is welcome.
Davenport, Iowa and Kaiserslautern, Germany, became Sister Cities on June 10, 1960. Kaiserslautern was chosen as Davenport’s sister city because of its close resemblance to Davenport in demographics, economics and geography.
Kaiserslautern’s name came, in part, from the wealth of water and forest which are very much a part of the city.
Partnership initiatives and cultural exchanges include:
- High school youth exchange hosting international experiences for hundreds of Davenport and Kaiserslautern youth since the late 1970s. The most recent was 2018 for a technological competition with West High School.
- Community development projects like the new and improved K-Square and Lady Germania in downtown Davenport and the Davenport Plaza on Kaiserslautern’s University campus.
- Saint Ambrose University professional exchange with Kaiserslautern University of Technology.
- A Kaiserslautern exhibit at the German American Heritage Center in partnership with the Kaiserslautern Municipal Museum.
- Faith-based exchange between Davenport First Presbyterian Church and Dietrich Bonhoeffer Kirche in Kaiserslautern.
- The creation of Christkindlmarkt held at the Freight House each December. This year’s event is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at the Freight House and will feature kids’ activities as well as gifts and gluhwein, a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. The event is held in the traditional manner of a typical German outdoor market.