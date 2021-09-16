Kaiserslautern Square ribbon cutting set for Friday in Davenport



The City of Davenport and community partners will gather in downtown Davenport for the ribbon cutting of Kaiserslautern Square, a newly renovated outdoor recreation space across from the Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

The event will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kaiserslautern Square, a news release says. The public is welcome.

Davenport, Iowa and Kaiserslautern, Germany, became Sister Cities on June 10, 1960. Kaiserslautern was chosen as Davenport’s sister city because of its close resemblance to Davenport in demographics, economics and geography.

Kaiserslautern’s name came, in part, from the wealth of water and forest which are very much a part of the city.

Partnership initiatives and cultural exchanges include: