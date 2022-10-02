Students in this fall’s Augustana College’s Kaleidoscope sessions will create artwork in the style of “Art on the Farm” and work featuring four-legged friends and upcoming holidays.

Now in its 41st year, Kaleidoscope has traditionally provided art classes for kids ages 5 to 11. For the second time, Kaleidoscope is offering classes to 3-year-olds and 12- to 15-year-olds. Kaleidoscope offers two four-week sessions, with Session I starting October 15 and Session II starting November 12. Kids can also sign up for two workshop sessions on October 29 and December 3 from 1- 2:30 p.m. All classes take place at the Augustana Art Building, 610 35th Street in Rock Island. Registration and information on the programs, including pricing, is available here.

Kaleidoscope’s classes are taught by Augustana College studio art faculty and community artists, with sessions featuring various art forms, including drawing, painting, clay construction, beadwork and calligraphy. Kaleidoscope began at Augustana in 1982, when Professor Rowen Schussheim-Anerson joined the faculty of the college’s art department. “It is exciting to be able to continue offering quality, affordable art programming for area youth,” Schussheim-Anerson said. “The buzz on Saturday mornings is palpable when families come to create art. Kaleidoscope is a special program; something Augustana does very well, for which we should be proud.”

