Kamala Harris’ Medicare for All keeps private insurance

Senator Kamala Harris is carving out her place in the Democratic party on issues that puts her in between the centrist postions of Joe Biden and the more extreme left plaform of Bernie Sanders.

Health care

Harris supports a universal health care plan like Medicare for All.

Her proposal sets a 10-year goal to get there. It also wouldn’t eliminate private insurance.

Harris explained why and if it is her intent to make private insurance obsolete.

Americans identify health care as the most important issue in this election.

Harris talked about what it would take to unify her party given the differences in this issue and the back and forth among centrists and progressives.

Women’s health

Harris was very outspoken in the last debate about women’s medical issues and their access to health care like abortion.

Abortion clinics are closing in Republican-controlled states like Iowa where legislation has made it difficult to operate.

Harris discussed how she would change that, if it would require federal legislation and the impact on states’ rights.

