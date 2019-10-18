Kamala Harris stops by St. Ambrose University for town hall

Senator Kamala Harris brought her presidential campaign to St. Ambrose University in Davenport tonight, where she spoke to a crowd and drove home the point that “justice is on the ballot” in the upcoming election.

Senator Harris talked about fighting for the people and said she would “help get Donald Trump out of the White House.”

After she spoke, Senator Harris took questions from the audience.

James Wayne, an undecided voter who attended the town hall, told Local 4 News seeing the candidates speak in person helps influence his choice.

“And it’s really fun to get out and meet candidates and hear what they have to say, so I’m just interested in doing that,” said Wayne.

More presidential candidates will be making a stop in the Quad Cities tomorrow.

Julián Castro will speak at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center, beginning at 7 p.m.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will be at the German American Heritage Center & Museum at 5:30 p.m.

Republican Mark Sanford has an event at noon in Davenport.