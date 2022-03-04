The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum,700 22nd St, Rock Island, has a variety of activities planned for March.

The current exhibit right is on Abraham Lincoln, with drawings, photos and stories by Lloyd Ostendorf. Ostendorf wrote five books on Lincoln and was considered an authority on Lincoln’s life.

A mini-museum program will kick off this month at Moline Public Library with a document called “The First Female President.” With Women’s History Month other mini-museums are on display with documents by women: Lisa Meitner, Amelia Earnhart, Edith Bolling Wilson and Abigail Adams – all a part of the Karpeles collection of more than 1 million documents.

SCAVENGER HUNT

A scavenger hunt will be held during March to take visitors through the main areas of the museum with prizes for the kids at the end. Stop by Tuesday – Friday between 10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. or Saturday – Sunday between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. .

MUSEUM MARCH MADNESS TOURS

Three tours will take visitors through the whole building – even the heart of the organ and the main basement areas. Visitors will learn about the Karpeles family, the museum and the original church.

Days and times are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5; 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16; and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

HANDS-ON SATURDAY

Hands-On Saturday will be all day on March 12. Visitors can explore the changing roles of women in regard to clothing and sewing through the years. Visitors can stop by anytime during the day or sign up for one of the classes to make a sewing kit. Classes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

ST PATRICK’S DAY: FIND THE LEPRECHAUN’S POT OF GOLD

For St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, a “Find the Leprechaun’s Pot of Gold” activity will be featured.

Admission, tours and classes this month are all free. For more information or to register, email Kmuseumrki@aol.com