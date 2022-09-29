The Karpeles Museum in Rock Island is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a day full of events and classes for the public on October 8. Classes are on a donation basis of what attendees can afford, to keep programs affordable for everyone.

The museum opens at 10 a.m. and there will be a Beginner Embroidery Class at 10:15 a.m. Ann Reid will demonstrate the basic stitches of embroidery and help attendees get a good start on a bookmark. She will show how embroidery can be used in other crafts in this hour and a half class.

An hour long Beginner Painting Class at 12:15 p.m. will give newbies the confidence to try more by showing them step by step how to do everything in those paining classes you see online.

Margie Cain of Cakes by the Sugar Cains taught cake decorating at craft stores for several years. She’ll teach attendees about baking, frosting and decorating cakes to look like a professional at 1:30 p.m. This is a hands-on class, so be prepared to get your hands dirty.

A one hour Beginner Healthy Living Class at 3:45 p.m. will show people how diet, exercise and stress can be slowing them down and keeping them from living life to the fullest. They’ll get practical tips, new ideas and fresh recipes to get life back on track.

Emily VanWaardhuizen will host a one hour Fall Building Tour starting at 5 p.m. She has done extensive research on the building and its history and will take visitors through the whole building, including the basement and into the heart of the organ.

The day ends with a free evening of music and dessert from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Scott Arlan, Roger Carlson, Chris Mann and Brooklyn Ed will provide the music.

Classes have limited space, so call (309) 788-0806 or email them at Kmuseumrki@gmail.com to register. Classes are on a donation basis of what you can afford. For more information on the museum, including other upcoming events, click here.