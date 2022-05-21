Nick Marolf and Justin Kay each won an IMCA Late Model feature Friday at Davenport Speedway. However, the two racers used way different paths to get to victory lane.

In Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model action, Nick Marolf led all twenty-five laps en route to the make-up feature win April 29, a news release says. Marolf had a sizeable lead over second place Andy Nezworski at the checkers. Andy started deep in the field, and took the runner-up spot with two laps to go. Chuck Hanna finished third, just ahead of Jake Waterman and Tommy Elston.

Justin Kay took the win in this week’s IMCA Late Model feature. Kay started 12th, but had worked his way to second by lap eight. Justin was right behind early race leader Dustin Schram, when Schram had to check-up for a back marker. Kay was able to maneuver his way through the traffic, taking the lead and then the win. Matt Ryan followed Kay to finish second. Fred Remley managed to hold off Jake Waterman and Andy Nezworski for third.

The Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature went to Brunson Behning, but he had to work for it. Brunson led early, but a mid-race caution allowed Matt Werner to take the lead on the bottom. Behning roared back on the high side, leading the final three laps for the win. Werner finished second a car-length behind. Travis Denning was third, with Mitch Morris fourth and Mitch Way fifth.

Brandon Jewell was leading the IMCA SportMod feature when a late race caution flag set up a three-lap shootout for the win. Jewell was able to hold off Ben Chapman for the victory. Chapman was a close second, followed by Kevin Goben, Logan Veloz, and Aaron Hitt.

Jeff Struck Jr. grabbed the win in the Koehler Electric Street Stock make-up feature from April 29th. Jeff methodically worked his way to the lead on lap eleven. Jesse Owen took second with early race leader Frank Waters third. Robert Cottom and Shad Murphy rounded out the top five.

Struck appeared to be headed to a sweep in this week’s Street Stock main. A late race caution would be his undoing. Robert Cottom restarted on the bottom and cleared Struck on the white flag lap. Cottom held on for the win with Struck taking second. Joe Bonney, Frank Waters, and Rick Schriner were third through fifth respectively.

The QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature saw three and four-wide for the lead. When they finally got sorted out, Jake Benischek took the lead and the win. Cyle Hawkins squeezed out a second place finish while Shawn McDermott finished third. Nick Proehl and Aaron Hitt completed the first five.

Stock car racing at Davenport Speedway will return Friday, May 27. The Hoker Trucking SMLR East Series comes to Davenport to compete for a $5,000 top prize. The IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Street Stocks, and Sport Compacts will run their weekly racing program. IMCA Late Models will not be racing next Friday.

May 20 Davenport Speedway results:

IMCA Late Models

Make-up (April 29) Feature: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Jacob Waterman; 5. Tommy Elston; 6. Justin Kay; 7. Fred Remley; 8. Matt Ryan; 9. Todd Van Tassel; 10. Gary Webb; 11. Tim Marsden; 12. Chris Lawrence; 13. Dustin Schram; 14. Colton Leal; 15. Mack Mulvany;

Heat #1: 1. Tommy Elston; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Dustin Schram; 5. Joe Beal;

Heat #2: 1. Don Pataska; 2. Fred Remley; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Nick Marolf;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Jake Waterman; 3. Sam Halstead; 4. Todd Van Tassel; 5. Mike Goben;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Fred Remley; 4. Jake Waterman; 5. Andy Nezworski; 6. Tommy Elston; 7. Chuck Hanna; 8. Nick Marolf; 9. Sam Halstead; 10. Gary Webb; 11. Joe Beal; 12. Bryan Moreland; 13. Mike Goben; 14. Dustin Schram; 15. Chris Lawrence; 16. Don Pataska; 17. Todd Van Tassel; 18. Colton Leal; 19. Tim Marsden; 20. Jacob Beal; 21. LeRoy Brenner; 22. Mack Mulvany; (2-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Mitch Morris; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Mitch Way; 4. Skyler Harroun; 5. Charlie Mohr;

Heat #2: 1. Brunson Behning; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Matt Stein;

Feature: 1. Brunson Behning; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Mitch Morris; 5. Mitch Way; 6. Matt Stein; 7. Chris Zogg; 8. Tony Von Dresky; 9. Charlie Mohr; 10. Jeremy Gustaf; 11. Rob Dominacki; 12. Craig Crawford; 13. Brandon Durbin; 14. Franky Manso; 15. Jake Whittington; 16. Patrick Moore; 17. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 18. Skyler Harroun; (1-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Brad Salisberry; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. David Engelkens;

Heat #2: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Ryan Reed; 5. Phil Anderson;

Heat #3: 1. Brandon Jewell; 2. Jake Morris; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Tony Olson; 5. TJ Patz;

Feature: 1. Brandon Jewell; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Aaron Hitt; 6. Todd Dykema; 7. David Engelkens; 8. Phil Anderson; 9. Trey Grimm; 10. Erick Turner; 11. Kasey Williams; 12. Dakota Cole; 13. Justin Schroeder; 14. Mitch Strayer; 15. Brad Salisberry; 16. TJ Patz; 17. Rance Powell; 18. Jesse Bodin; 19. Chuck Fox; 20. Jake Morris; 21. Kevin Rasdon; 22. Shane Paris; 23. Keith Wiersema; 24. Don Hatfield; 25. Tony Olson; 26. Bryan Ritter; 27. Colin Lyon; 28. Cody Clausen; 29. Ryan Reed; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Make-up (April 29) Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Frank Waters; 4. Robert Cottom; 5. Shad Murphy; 6. Austin Riggs; 7. Joe Bonney; 8. Rick Schriner; 9. Landen Chrestensen; 10. Trevor Tucker; 11. Daron Oberbroeckling; 12. Veronica Anderson; 13. Travis Stewart; 14. Jason Bielema; 15. Jake Lund; (2-DNS)

Heat #1: 1. Frank Waters; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Daron Oberbroeckling; 4. Shad Murphy; 5. Alex Pappas;

Heat #2: 1. Joe Bonney; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Robert Cottom; 4. Trevor Tucker; 5. Veronica Anderson;

Feature: 1. Robert Cottom; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Joe Bonney; 4. Frank Waters; 5. Rick Schriner; 6. Alex Pappas; 7. Trevor Tucker; 8. Daron Oberbroeckling; 9. Jesse Owen; 10. Shad Murphy; 11. Veronica Anderson; 12. Travis Stewart; 13. Austin Riggs; 14. Kody Johnson; 15. Jason Bielema; (2-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Nick Proehl; 2. Jake Benischek; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Shawn McDermott; 5. Aaron Hitt;

Feature: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Cyle Hawkins; 3. Shawn McDermott; 4. Nick Proehl; 5. Aaron Hitt; 6. Dustin Munn; 7. Norm Marcov; 8. Jack Fitzgibbon; 9. Chase Hixson;