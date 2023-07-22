It was a full night of racing action Friday at Davenport Speedway. With the pit area full of cars and two make-up features from July 7, a whole lot of laps were turned on the dirt oval.

Justin Kay won the make-up feature in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model division. Justin took the lead from Jeff Classen on lap four and never looked back. Matt Ryan was closest to Kay, but would settle for second. Mike Goben had a solid run in third, followed by Andy Nezworski and CJ Horn.

In this week’s main, Andy Nezworski claimed his second feature win on the season. He started 10th and grabbed the top spot on lap eight. Justin Kay gave chase, but would finish 1.76 seconds behind Nezworski. Matt Ryan would finish a distant third with Gary Webb and CJ Horn rounding out the top five.

Spencer Diercks won the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature in Ryan Duhme’s car. Diercks started 12th and quickly moved up to first by lap nine. Spencer rode the high side of the racetrack en route to the win. Charlie Mohr also used the high line to finish second. Matt Werner took third, nearly four seconds back. Early race leader Mitch Way finished fourth with Brandon Jewell fifth.

Logan Veloz had to work for his fourth Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature win of the season. After starting twelfth, Logan’s progress slowed as he tried to pass early race leader Cole Stichter. Veloz was finally able to finish the pass on lap eleven. Stichter held on to finish second. Levi Heath would take third followed by Kasey Williams in fourth and Trey Grimm fifth.

Jeff Struck Jr. collected the win in the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock make-up feature. Cary brown led the first three laps with Nick Hixson leading the next five. Struck then took over securing his fourth win of the season. Hixson finished second while Tony VonDresky drove to a third place finish. Landen Chrestensen and Jake Lund were fourth and fifth respectively.

This week’s Street Stock main saw Tony VonDresky cruise to his first Street Stock win of the season. Tony started seventh, passing Joe Bonney for the lead on lap nine. Jeff Stuck came up to pressure VonDresky in the final laps, but would finish second. Bonney held on for third. Nick Hixson and Shad Murphy completed the top five.

Justin Kay scored the win in the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car feature. Justin jumped out to the early lead and led all 15 of the main. Matt Ryan took a run at Kay on a mid-race restart, but would have to settle for second. Third went to Perry Gellerstedt followed by Keegan Wells and Tad Payne.

Another week, another win for Cyle Hawkings in QCjeeps.com Sport Compact main. Hawkins wasted no time going from fifth starting position to the lead in just four laps. The win was his seventh of the year. Shawn McDermott finished second. Brandon Dahl, Dustin Munn, and Dustin Begyn were third through fifth, in that order.

Chase Brunscheen swept the Mini Late Models winning both the heat and feature. Bowen Wilson took second in the feature. Kyle Pearson recovered from a spin to finish third.

Make your plans now to attend the MARS Late Model Championship Series race at Davenport Speedway on Tuesday, July 25th. The event pays $10,000-to-win. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds and Outlaw Street Stocks. The MARS special will be the last race before the Mississippi Valley Fair. Racing will return to Davenport Speedway on Friday, August 11.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 21, 2023 –

IMCA Late Models

Make-up Feature (July 7th): 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. CJ Horn; 6. Gary Webb; 7. Chuck Hanna; 8. Colton Leal; 9. Dave Hammond; 10. Doug Burkhead; 11. Broderick Prescott; 12. Dan Kessler; 13. Jesse Bodin; 14. Jeff Classen; 15. Mack Mulvany; 16. Chance Huston; (5-DNS)

Heat #1: 1. Gary Webb; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Joel Callahan; 4. Joe Beal; 5. Chris Lawrence;

Heat #2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Dave Hammond;

Heat #3: 1. Mike Goben; 2. CJ Horn; 3. Bryan Klein; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Jaden Fryer;

Feature: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Matt Ryan; 4. Gary Webb; 5. CJ Horn; 6. Joel Callahan; 7. Chance Huston; 8. Mike Goben; 9. Joe ; 10. Jaden Fryer; 11. Steve Johnson; 12. Chris Lawrence; 13. Colton Leal; 14. Dave Hammond; 15. Broderick Prescott; 16. Josh Woodruff; 17. Dan Kessler; 18. Bryan Klein; 19. Jeff Classen; 20. Chuck Hanna; 21. Jesse Bodin; 22. Doug Burkhead; 23. Mack Mulvany; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Scotte Lemke; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 4. Travis Denning; 5. Dustin Smith;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Patrick Moore; 5. Chris Zogg;

Heat #3: 1. Mitch Way; 2. Spencer Diercks; 3. Tony Von Dresky; 4. Brandon Jewell; 5. Kyle Montgomery;

Feature: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Mitch Way; 5. Brandon Jewell; 6. Travis Denning; 7. Tony VonDresky; 8. Chris Zogg; 9. Matt Stein; 10. Scott Lemke; 11. Rob Dominacki; 12. Josh Starr; 13. Kyle Montgomery; 14. Jason Pershy; 15. Jon Coombs; 16. Jeremy Gustaf; 17. Richard Vela; 18. Donovan Lodge; 19. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 20. Eric Barnes; 21. Jordan Hicks; 22. Josh Geigle; 23. Dustin Smith; 24. Patrick Moore;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Justin Veloz; 2. Matt Spiedel; 3. TJ Patz; 4. Jacob Mohr; 5. Todd Dykema;

Heat #2: 1. Levi Heath; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Bryan Ritter;

Heat #3: 1. Rayce Mullen; 2. Cole Stichter; 3. Justin Schroedeer; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. David Engelkens;

Feature: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Cole Stichter; 3. Levi Heath; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Trey Grimm; 6. Rayce Mullen; 7. Justin Schroeder; 8. Rance Powell; 9. David Engelkens; 10. TJ Patz; 11. Kevin Goben; 12. Todd Dykema; 13. Matt Speidel; 14. Justin Veloz; 15. Tony Kraklio; 16. Bryan Ritter; 17. Pat Emerick; 18. Don Hatfield; 19. Jacob Mohr; 20. Cody Weih; 21. Will Emerick Jr.;

Street Stocks

Make-up Feature (July 7th): 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Tony VonDresky; 4. Landen Chrestensen; 5. Jake Lund; 6. Cary Brown; 7. Shad Murphy; 8. Daron Oberbroeckling; 9. Joe Bonney; 10. Rob Henry; 11. Jesse Owen; 12. Nate Smith; 13. Austin Riggs; (1-DNS)

Heat #1: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Tony VonDresky; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Kyle Anderson; 5. Daron Oberbroeckling;

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Joe Bonney; 4. Shad Murphy;

Feature: 1. Tony VonDresky; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Joe Bonney; 4. Nick Hixson; 5. Shad Murphy; 6. Cary Brown; 7. Landen Chrestensen; 8. Jake Lund; 9. Jesse Owen; 10. Tom Riggs; 11. Daron Oberbroeckling; 12. Kyle Anderson; 13. Nate Smith; (2-DNS)

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Keegan Wells; 3. Perry Gellerstedt; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Rick Schriner;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Perry Gellerstedt; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Tad Payne; 6. Rick Schriner; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Brandon Dahl; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Tim Sibley; 4. Steven Phillips; 5. Jason Rhoads;

Heat #2: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Dustin Begyn; 3. Todd Sibley; 4. Dustin Munn; 5. Hunter Pieper;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Brandon Dahl; 4. Dustin Munn; 5. Dustin Begyn; 6. Todd Sibley; 7. Tim Sibley; 8. Lane Felske; 9. Jason Rhoads; 10. Hunter Pieper; 11. Joshua Muse; 12. Steven Phillips;

Mini Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Chase Brunscheen; 2. Kyle Pearson; 3. Landon Bennett; 4. Bowen Wilson; 5. Chad Bender;Feature: 1. Chase Brunscheen; 2. Bowen Wilson; 3. Kyle Pearson; 4. Chad Bender; 5. Landen Bennett; 6. Mercede Sweet;

