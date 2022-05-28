Justin Kay of Wheatland had to run down race leader Nick Marolf to capture the victory in the SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series feature at Davenport Speedway. The win earned Kay a cool $5,000 top prize.

Justin started in the seventh position. After a late race caution, Kay would go around Marolf on the high side on lap twenty-seven, a news release says. The two leaders would duel back and forth in the final laps with Kay holding a .072 second lead at the checkers

Finishing behind Marolf was “Hollywood” Jason Hahne in third, Luke Goedert fourth, and Andy Eckrich fifth.

Late Model heat race wins went to Jeff Aikey, Charlie McKenna, Goedert, and Marolf. Fast time in qualifying was set by Jake Neal, with a time of 14.728 seconds, the release says.

Travis Denning led all twenty laps of the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified main. However, it was not an easy victory. Spencer Diercks was challenging for the lead the first half of the race with Matt Werner applying the pressure late in the event.

Werner was a car-length back at the checkers for second. Denny Eckrich came from the fourth row to take third. Diercks and Mitch Morris rounded out the top five.

Tyler Soppe led flag to flag in IMCA SportMod action. The win was Soppe’s first at Davenport this year. Shane Paris would get to Soppe’s bumper, but no closer. Third went to Ben Chapman, who started eighth. Logan Veloz finished fourth, while Jake Morris started 14th and drove to a fifth-place finish.

Koehler Electric Street Stocks saw Jeff Struck Jr. capture his third feature win of the season. Struck led thirteen of the fifteen laps. Robert Cottom finished second with Jesse Owen third. Early race leader Landen Chrestensen took fourth, ahead of Frank Waters.

Jake Benischek dominated the QCjeeps.com Sport Compact main. Shawn McDermott beat out Cyle Hawkins for second. Matt Mackey and Dustin Begyn finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Jeremiah Hurst roared through the field in the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club feature. Matthew Hirst took second and Jeff Walker third.

Saturday, May 28th, the SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series travels up Hwy. 61 to the Maquoketa Speedway. Exciting racing action returns to Davenport Speedway next Friday, June 3rd. All five weekly classes will be competing. SportMods will also run their make-up feature from an earlier date.

Results: Davenport Speedway

May 27, 2022

SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series

Qualifying: Jake Neal 14.728 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Dave Eckrich; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Spencer Diercks; 5. Jonathan Brauns;

Heat #2: 1. Charlie McKenna; 2. Andy Eckrich; 3. Andrew Kosiski; 4. Logan Duffy; 5. Jeff Larson;

Heat #3: 1. Luke Goedert; 2. Jason Hahne; 3. Kyle Krampe; 4. Curt Schroeder; 5. Gary Webb;

Heat #4: 1. Nick Marolf; 2. Chad Holladay; 3. Joe Beal; 4. Curtis Glover; 5. Luke Pestka;

Semi: 1. Jeff Tharp; 2. Andrew Kosiski; 3. Gary Webb; 4. Bryan Moreland; 5. Tegan Evans;

Semi: 2. 1. Jonathan Brauns; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Tim Simpson; 4. Curtis Glover; 5. Darrel DeFrance;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Nick Marolf; 3. Jason Hahne; 4. Luke Goedert; 5. Andy Eckrich; 6. Spencer Diercks; 7. Jeff Larson; 8. Charlie McKenna; 9. Matt Ryan; 10. Jeff Tharp; 11. Jeff Aikey; 12. Andrew Kosiski; 13. Jonathan Brauns; 14. Dave Eckrich; 15. Curt Schroeder; 16. Todd Cooney; 17. Kyle Krampe; 18. Chad Holladay; 19. Tim Simpson; 20. Logan Duffy; 21. Darrel DeFrance; 22. Joe Beal; 23. Gary Webbb; 24. Jake Neal;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Mitch Morris; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Denny Eckrich; 4. Dustin Smith; 5. Tony VonDresky;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Mitch Way; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Austin Blume;

Heat #3: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Jeremy Gustaf; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Stephan Kammerer;

Feature: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Denny Eckrich; 4. Spencer Diercks; 5. Mitch Morris; 6. Charlie Mohr; 7. Chris Zogg; 8. Brunson Behning; 9. Dustin Smith; 10. Mitch Way; 11. Jeff Larson; 12.Matt Stein; 13. Austin Blume; 14. Jeremy Gustaf; 15. Craig Crawford; 16. Bob Dominacki; 17. Skyler Harroun; 18. Franky Manso; 19. Tony VonDresky; 20. Stephan Kammerer; 21. Donovan Lodge; 22. Derek Wilson; (1-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Doug Burkhead; 5. Todd Dykema;

Heat #2: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Ryan Walker; 3. Tyler Soppe; 4. Austin Stamm; 5. Jake Morris;

Heat #3: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Brad Salisberry; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Matt Speidel;

Feature: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Shane Paris; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Jake Morris; 6. Kevin Goben; 7. Todd Dykema; 8. Ryan Walker; 9. Brandon Jewell; 10. Austin Stamm; 11. Barry Bates; 12. Brad Salisberry; 13. Rayce Mullen; 14. Cole Stichter; 15. Kasey Williams; 16. Trey Grimm; 17. Bryan Ritter; 18. Randy Farrell; 19. Rance Powell; 20. Jered Staver; 21. Justin Schroeder; 22. Don Hatfield; 23. Aaron Hitt; 24. Matt Speidel; 25. David Engelkens; 26. Doug Burkhead; 27. Jesse Bodin; 28. Henry Carson; 29. Eddie Holden; 30. Brandon Gilbraith.

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Robert Cottom; 2. Frank Waters; 3. Jake Lund; 4. Daron Oberbroeckling; 5. Shad Murphy;

Heat #2: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Trevor Tucker; 4. Landen Chrestensen; 5. Jeff Walker;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Robert Cottom; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Landen Chrestensen; 5. Frank Waters; 6. Shad Murphy; 7. Trevor Tucker; 8. Jeff Walker; 9. Daron Oberbroeckling; 10. Travis Stewart; 11. Rick Schriner; 12. Kody Johnson; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Dustin Begyn; 3. Mark Burgess Jr.; 4. Trent Lebarge; 5. Dustin Munn;

Heat #2: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Matt Mackey; 4. Jimmy Dutlinger; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon;

Feature: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Matt Mackey; 5. Dustin Begyn; 6. Trent Lebarge; 7. Dustin Munn; 8. Gary Schlieper; 9. Chase Hixson; 10. Skyler Harnish; 11. Mark Burgess Jr. ; 12. Jack Fitzgibbon; (1-DNS)

Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club

Heat #1: 1. Matthew Hirst; 2. Mark Claeys; 3. Jeff Adams; 4. Tanner Gerard; 5. Shawn Welge;

Heat #2: 1. Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Jeff Walker; 3. Andrew Hamburg; 4. Cruz Birkhofer; 5. Terry Mattly;

Feature: 1. Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Matthew Hirst; 3. Jeff Walker; 4. Cruz Birkhofer; 5. Terry Mattly; 6. Jeff Adams; 7. Tanner Gerard; 8. Pat Tuttle; 9. Andrew Hamburg; 10. Mark Claeys; 11. Austin Honts; 12. Shawn Welge;