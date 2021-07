A man from Ohio is on a mission to kayak down every major river in the United States.

Joe Solomon is doing it to raise awareness about mental illness. On Friday, he stopped in Camanche, Iowa as he navigates the Mississippi River.

Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colon reports Solomon is kayaking for a cause.

Solomon is also raising money for a group that helps teenagers with mental illness experience nature. You can follow his progress on his Facebook page.