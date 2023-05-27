Memorial Day Weekend is often celebrated with fireworks. Loud booms may be unfamiliar and frightening to pets, according to a news release from Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

It’s best to keep your pets indoors where they are safe, the release says. “When outside for a potty break, be sure your dog has an up-to-date ID tag on their collar,” the release says.

Also, the QCAWC suggests micro-chipping your pets so they are permanently identified.

A micro-chipping drive-up clinic is held every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. For more information, visit here.

In May, the QCAWC will be at these locations offering vaccines and micro-chipping: