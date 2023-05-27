Memorial Day Weekend is often celebrated with fireworks. Loud booms may be unfamiliar and frightening to pets, according to a news release from Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
It’s best to keep your pets indoors where they are safe, the release says. “When outside for a potty break, be sure your dog has an up-to-date ID tag on their collar,” the release says.
Also, the QCAWC suggests micro-chipping your pets so they are permanently identified.
A micro-chipping drive-up clinic is held every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. For more information, visit here.
In May, the QCAWC will be at these locations offering vaccines and micro-chipping:
- Mobile Vaccine Clinic: Silvis Public Library on Friday, May 19 from 2-4 p.m.
- Mobile Microchip Clinic: Java Java Café on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. until noon.