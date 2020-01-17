Keep heating bills down when the temperatures rise

Not giving proper maintenance to furnaces can cost you hundreds of dollars.

FURNACE MAINTENANCE

Midamerican Energy tells Local 4, a clogged air filter will only make your furnace work that much harder to keep your home warm.

That’s why it’s important to be on top of changing them.

Also, the company says, if your furnace is more than 15 years old, it may be zapping energy and your budget.

When buying a new one, it’s recommended you look for an “Energy Star Certified” model.

THERMOSTAT USE

Midamerican says, when you’re sleeping or at work, lowering your thermostat by even a few degrees can save money.

To maximize efficiency, they say, a programmable thermostat can automatically adjust temperatures so you don’t have to think about changing it.

Another tip is turning down the thermostat when you have guests.

Turning it down will save energy and keep people comfortable with extra warm bodies in the house.

Sam Edge, owner of AAA Contracting in Davenport also had some advice on how to keep your heating bill down.

You can find out more tips from Midamerican by clicking here >>> https://www.midamericanenergy.com/business-winter-energy-tips