Keep Iowa Beautiful announces 2021 Pick-Up Iowa

The Pick-Up Iowa program is part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program. It is estimated 20,000 communities participate nationwide.

“Your community may participate by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams,” said Kevin Techau, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director. “We work best when we work together,” Techau added, “encourage you community mayor, city council or county supervisors to proclaim several days or a week as Pick-Up Your Community.”

Anyone can participate. Cities, community and civic associations, schools, church groups, clubs, neighborhoods, families, businesses, scouts and others can organize their members and plan and participate in Pick-Up Iowa.

Pick-Up Iowa will be held March 26-June 30 on any dates that work for your organization. To participate you must register your group/organization before March 12 at https://www.research.net/r/PickUpIowa_2021_SignUp

Registered participant groups are eligible for a limited supply of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves donated by Keep Iowa Beautiful

About Keep Iowa Beautiful

Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by co-founders former Gov. Robert D. Ray and founder and retired chairman of Casey’s General Stores Donald F. Lamberti, becoming the 23rd State Affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a charitable organization working with Iowa citizens, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of the state of Iowa.

For more information, visit www.keepiowabeautiful.com.