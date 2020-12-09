‘Keep It QC’ gift cards encourage local spending

The Quad Cities Chamber has launched the Keep It QC gift card and rewards program as part of its Keep It QC movement.

It’s focused on improving our economy through local spending.

Quad Cities Chamber spokesperson Erin Platt joined us on Local 4 News at 4 Tuesday via Zoom to discuss the program that encourages Quad Citizens to buy local or to gift local to others by purchasing cards redeemable at a variety of area merchants.

Watch the video above for the full conversation — and click here for more information on how to purchase a card and the special offer from the local businesses participating.