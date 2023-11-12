The Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) reminds pet parents to think of their fuzzy/winged/scaly babies this Thanksgiving.

The group says the holidays are full of hazards for pets. New people, strange food and crowds can cause trouble for animals, but these tips can help make the day go smoother for everyone.

Keep the food on the table, not under it. Sharing human food with pets is a bad idea. Fatty foods are hard for them to digest, bones can lodge in their digestive tracts and artificial sweeteners are deadly.

Too many people at once can be stressful for your pets. Make sure they can get away from the party and hang out in a safe, comfortable place.

Make packing lists for people and pets if you’re traveling, so you don’t forget important items like medications and identification in the rush of packing.

If a pet gets into something dangerous, call your veterinarian, the local animal emergency center, the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline (888-426-4435) or the Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661). Programming these numbers into your phone in advance saves crucial minutes of online searching.

For more tips on keeping pets safe during the holidays, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Thanksgiving page.