The Moline Fire Department is kicking off its Keep the Wreath Red campaign to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season.

All four stations will display a wreath through Monday, January 2 as a challenge to residents to keep the lights on the wreath red. If a fire occurs in Moline throughout the campaign, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white as a reminder that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire.

Keep the Wreath Red campaign (Moline Fire Department)

The Moline Fire Department offered some tips for fire safety throughout the holiday season:

🔴 Test smoke alarms. Make sure batteries are fresh, and place smoke alarms in the kitchen, laundry room and bedrooms.

🔴 Have your furnace checked. It is worth the money to hire a professional to inspect and service your furnace once a year.

🔴 Have your chimneys and vents checked. Fireplaces produce creosote, which can ignite. If you light fires frequently, you need a chimney sweep service once a year. When you burn wood, make sure it’s dry and seasoned so that it produces more flame and less smoke.

🔴 Cover the fireplace with a screen. Tempered glass or a metal screen helps protect sparks from leaving the fireplace. Make sure that children and pets sit at least three feet away when you light a fire.

🔴 Beware of lighted candles. Candles get forgotten or knocked over by kids or pets.

🔴 Beware of space heaters. Space heaters need space. As with fireplaces, people and pets should not be allowed to sit any closer than three feet. Also, do not put space heaters near curtains, tablecloths, or other fluttering fabrics.

🔴 Know how to put out kitchen fires quickly. Water does not help a grease fire, which can get out of control. Keep lids handy to put on top of pots and pans that get too hot.

🔴 Practice an escape route. Businesses have fire drills; your family should as well. Teach your family to crawl to the nearest exit from every room. Show them how to drop and roll if their clothes were ever to catch on fire.

The Keep the Wreath Red campaign was started in 1954 by the Naperville Fire Department and adopted in 1980 by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.