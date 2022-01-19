Keeping electronic devices safe in extreme winter weather conditions

Extreme winter weather conditions like those the Quad Cities has been experiencing as of late don’t do any favors to electronic devices.

During summer months, they can be prone to overheating, and brutal cold weather also doesn’t help.

Lithium-ion batteries in smartphones and tablets contain liquid, and the molecules in that liquid shrink when exposed to the extreme cold — affecting the phone’s display, buttons and battery life.

U.S. Cellular offers this advice to keep electronic devices safe amid frigid temperatures: