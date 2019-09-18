Keeping farmers safe during harvest season

It’s almost harvest season and farmers want to remind drivers to be careful when following equipment.

The reminder comes during National Farm Safety and Health Week.

Harvest season will be starting in the next few weeks.

“Normally we would be starting harvest about now, but we’re probably a couple weeks from really getting going,” said John Maxwell, Cinnamon Ridge Farms co-owner.

That will mean more tractors and farm equipment on roads.

“We really are doing our best to be safe and believe you me, we don’t go on a busy road unless we have to,” Maxwell said.

The Rock Island County Farm Bureau is reminding people to drive safe.

“Slow down, use caution, share the road,” said Tara Mayhew, Rock Island County Farm Bureau county manager. “It might be inconvenient for you to get behind a combine, but just take a breath and remember every bodies got somewhere that they’re trying to get to.”

Maxwell wants everyone to be patient.

“The last thing we want is a tragic accident because you save, what, ten seconds, or twenty seconds in getting there,” he said. “It’s just, it’s not worth it. It never is.”