Keeping kids warm as temperatures drop

The holiday season — often deemed the “Season of Giving” — is a time many take to reflect on what they’re grateful for and how they can help the less fortunate.

Wednesday morning, the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club presented coats, shoes and other winter clothing essentials to 97 Jefferson Early Childhood Center students.

“It’s Christmas, and we get to be Santa Claus which makes us happy,” a representative from the club said.

The mission is to spread holiday cheer across the community — while battling concrete social issues.

“We’re very mindful that families may need this as basic needs like shoes and coats, so when we’re able to help provide that, then we just know that we’re helping the whole family — not just the child,” said Jefferson Early Childhood Center’s Principal Rachel Fowler.

This project exists to keep children in the Quad Cities warm and has done so for over 15 years — gifting a total of over 2,000 pairs of shoes since its start.

“I love these shoes so much,” exclaimed Annaline, a young child at the center.