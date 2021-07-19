Keeping passengers safe on traveling carnival rides

The Rock Island County Fair kicks off Tuesday, but preparations are underway.

The carnival rides were set up Sunday and Monday. It’s a two-day process that gets all the machines ready and make sure they are safe for people to ride on.

Just this year, there has been several amusement park accidents including the death of an 11-year-old on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa and a ride that was shaking with passengers on it in Traverse City, Michigan.

CDAC Incorporated sets up the rides for the Rock Island County Fair. They do weekly inspections and receive yearly inspections from the state along with surprise visits.

Nicholas Konkey, a manager for the company, said all this is done to keep everyone safe.

“I got some good guys that keep an eye on everything and if something doesn’t sound right or doesn’t look right, they bring it to my attention and we take care of it before anything major happens,” Konkey said.

The fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday.