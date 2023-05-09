One mother is calling the Quad Cities to action.

Othea Stevenson is the mother of a man killed by gun violence in Rock Island back in 2016.

Ever since then, Stevenson has voiced her views on gun violence loudly.

She’s trying to get justice for her son and the countless others who have been victims.

Stevenson spoke with Local 4 News to share more about what changes she’d like to see.

“We just want to establish that — you know what? — we’re not going away when it comes to gun violence,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson is keeping the fight against gun violence on the minds of people in the area.

“I drive four hours to get here to honor my son,” Stevenson said. “Two times a year.”

Stevenson and her family spent Friday celebrating her late son’s birthday and placing a new memorial bench down at Church of Peace after the old bench was damaged beyond repair.

“Some kids were around the bench and were leaning on the bench, playing on the bench and they tipped the bench over,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson is hoping the new bench will be a good reminder to all of the damage that gun violence can cause.

“We’re losing children every single day,” Stevenson said. “And I’m a mother to witness to that, to attest to that. But I wasn’t going to let my granddaughters not know who their father was.”

Stevenson says the community needs to make changes, but more importantly, she says those changes start at the top.

“It takes more than me,” Stevenson said. “It takes a village to fix this problem. But we need to start from the top. And when I say the top, I mean politics.”

While Stevenson no longer lives in the area, she was born and raised in Rock Island.

And her message for those who participate in gun violence is clear and simple:

“I want people to be aware in this community. That we won’t stand for it. This should be a sense of peace in the community. And that’s what we’re striving for. Peace and no more violence.”

Stevenson comes twice a year to honor the memory of her son.

Once in May for his birthday and a second time in August. That’s when she and others host an anti-gun violence event for the community.