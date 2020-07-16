Keeping your children safe from predators

Since Breasia Terrell’s disappearance, there has been a lot of speculation on social media about what’s happened to her.

Some are even wondering if human trafficking played a role.

Police are not confirming any of this.

Local 4 News, however, did speak to Family Resources about the regularity of human trafficking in our area.

Their program Braking Traffic has served 150 survivors since last July.

80 of them are under the age of 18.

If you or your loved one has a crisis situation, Family Resources wants to help.

Their Survivor Services Department is available 24/7.