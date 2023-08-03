There’s a new candidate in the race for mayor of Davenport.

Iowa State Representative Ken Croken announced his candidacy for mayor of Davenport in the November general election during a news conference today. “Over the past few months, I have become increasingly concerned by the disturbing state of civic affairs in our hometown,” he said. “The tragic collapse of The Davenportapartment building and the horrific and avoidable loss of life and property has driven a growing wedge between the people of Davenport and city officials and underscores a disturbing lack of accountability, communication and transparency in city government. If elected, that will change.”

Croken is a former Scott County Supervisor and represents Iowa House District 97, which covers much of central and eastern Davenport. He is a lawyer and former chief marketing and government relations officer of Genesis Health System. Croken has held numerous executive and managerial positions with organizations such as Edelman Public Relations Worldwide in New York City; IBM Corporation in Dallas, New York, the Twin Cities and Washington, D.C.; legal aid organizations in Connecticut and Florida; Save the Children Federation in Connecticut; and the U.S Congress, among others. “I believe my local knowledge, combined with my professional skills and diversity of experience, have prepared me well to lead our city back from its current, regrettable circumstances,” he said.

“I’ve spent the past few weeks in discussion with a number of city business, community, faith, and labor leaders as well as everyday citizens in order to gauge the depth of dissatisfaction and the breadth of support for new leadership,” said Croken. “What I am hearing so far amounts to a full-blown crisis of confidence and urgent calls for a new direction. I know that the city we love can do better. And I know I can help.”