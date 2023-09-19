A local manufacturing company is announcing a new addition to their corporate family.

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), a part of the KENT Corporation headquartered in Muscatine has announced the acquisition of a flour manufacturing and warehouse facility in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Building on the success of its soy and chickpea milling operations in Grinnell, this acquisition furthers the company’s history of offering innovative, high-quality plant based ingredients to consumers worldwide.

(kentww.com)

The 64,000 square foot production and seed cleaning facility is on 35 acres, leaving room for future growth and product offering diversification, as well as strategic vertical integration with other nearby KENT businesses.

“As we pursue our vision to continue expanding to meet the desires and dietary requirements of a consistently growing world population, I am excited to be adding this facility to our footprint,” said Jimmy Kent, president of GPC. “We will better leverage our soy and chickpea flour production capabilities while expanding our value-added milling business further.”

The GPC Oskaloosa milling operation will facilitate future growth in the plant based, clean label market categories. GPC has built their company on making high quality, pure ingredients for some of the world’s best known brands.

For more information on the company, click here.