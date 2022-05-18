Muscatine-based KENT Corporation has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year.

The program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, gives recognition to outstanding private companies in the United States and the achievements of their management teams. According to a press release:

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program. KENT Corporation

KENT was the only Iowa-based company to receive the 2022 award and one of 17 to be honored as a three-year honoree.

“This award is a testament to all of our employees,” Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO of KENT Corporation, said. “The efforts of our people to innovate through changing market conditions was recognized by the judges, as was our continued focus on our purpose to help a growing world do more through the innovative manufacturing of food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet care products for the whole family.”

Founded in 1927, KENT Corporation is the parent company of four operating companies engaged in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds and the manufacture of food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet products. The company employs 2,000 people at its 40 locations across three continents. For more information, click here.