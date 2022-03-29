Kent Corporation of Muscatine has announced that they will match up to $4 million in community donations to support the Mulberry Health Clinic Project.

“We are inspired by the generosity of Kent Corporation to support quality health care and leverage community resources through their matching gift,” Jamie Leza, Vice President of Operations, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, said in a news release. “Contributions from the community will now have double the impact to ensure access to primary local health care, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and increased quality of life.”



The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine — in conjunction with the Muscatine Health Support Fund — is leading a $14-million project to build a new, three-floor, 42,000-square-foot health clinic facility that is operated by UnityPoint Health and connected to the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine Hospital.

The UnityPoint Health — Trinity hospital in Muscatine.



The new clinic will include room for four additional providers, as well as improved spaces for all 20 existing providers as a Patient Centered Medical Home, a health care delivery model aimed to improve quality, efficiency, and experience of patients and providers.



“Muscatine is Kent’s home, and the company is committed to the people, economy, and community of Muscatine,” Carol Reynolds, company spokesperson, said in the release.

“Muscatine Health Support Fund Committee, along with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, has done a tremendous job in the planning and development of the Mulberry Clinic,” she said. “With the replacement of the facility, the new clinic building has the potential to provide the people of Muscatine with first-class healthcare for another 50 years.

“Kent believes a strong community has to have a strong healthcare system. We are asking fellow businesses and private citizens to please join us in supporting this capital investment in our community,” Reynolds said.

Kent has 25 manufacturing locations (supported by sales and technical offices) on three continents. Hundreds of the products they make are either used as standalone or as an essential ingredient in thousands more — including livestock production, pet care, food service, consumer retail, health care, sport drinks, spirits brands and packaging.



The necessary funding for the Muscatine clinic project will be derived from a philanthropic campaign primarily directed at targeted local businesses, industries, and community members, in addition to funding commitments already received in support of the project from the Muscatine Health Support Fund, Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, and Muscatine County.



The project is anticipated to have an 18-month construction period, with completion in October 2023. The new facility will provide easy access to lab and radiology, in-patient and out-patient services, and service delivery for emergent issues. The adjacent location of the new facility will allow for continued operation of the current clinic during construction.

To support the Mulberry Health Clinic Project, donate online at https://www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/health-clinic-project, call 563-264-3863, or visit the Community Foundation office at 104 W. Second Street, Muscatine.