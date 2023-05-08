KENTCorporation in Muscatine has been chosen as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year. The program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and their management teams’ achievements.

The 2023 winners are U.S. private companies that have shown excellence in strategic planning and execution, a serious commitment to their people by creating dynamic, resilient cultures and strong financials. This year’s honorees advanced their businesses by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces and demonstrating commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The award was announced at KENT’s internal 2023 Service Award banquet, where over 200 employees were honored for 5, 10, 15 and up to 45 year anniversaries to the nearly 100-year-old family business. KENTis the only Iowa-based company on the awardee list and is among the first group of gold standard honorees who have achieved U.S. Best Managed Company designation for four consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to be named a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree,” said Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO. “Since the very first year of being recognized, we have always appreciated the award’s focus on every member of our company coming together to do great things. We at KENT thank all our customers, suppliers and employees for their part in this marvelous designation.”

All applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges who focus on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. For more information about the U.S. Best Managed Companies, click here.