A subsidiary of the family-owned KENT Corporation, KENT Pet Group announced Wednesday its plan to break ground on a new manufacturing plant this summer.



KENT Pet Group makes products from corn, upcycled plant ingredients and recycled paper. The company sells its products around the world.



“KENT is committed to value-adding agricultural-derived, sustainable, products to help meet the demands of a growing world population,” said Gage Kent, chairman and CEO of KENT Corporation. “We are excited to grow our family-friendly pet offerings with this manufacturing expansion in Muscatine, Iowa.”



KENT investigated a number of options in other states, ultimately deciding to site the project in Muscatine, according to a news release.



“Muscatine is our home; we have been here for generations,” said Carol Reynolds, corporate spokesperson. “We are thrilled to build upon our history of growth and innovation right here where our roots run deep.” Details include land acquisition of 70 acres adjacent to the KENT Distribution Center on which the 113,000 square-foot facility will be built



The facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, research and development, as well as room for future growth plans. The Iowa Economic Development Authority and City of Muscatine are supporting the project, the release says.