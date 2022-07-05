FibreCycle, a subsidiary of KENT Pet Group, has announced its purchase of Our Bird, an Australian manufacturer of high-quality bird seed and cat litter based in Toowoomba, Queensland; and Lovitts, an Australian manufacturer of high-quality companion animal nutrition, based in Melbourne, Victoria.

Our Bird is dedicated to providing high-quality birdseed and cat litter to consumers throughout Australia, a news release says.

The Lovitts portfolio of products includes cat litter, birdseed, dog and small animal nutrition; as well as treats and supplements for a variety of other companion animals.

Founded in 1927, the KENT family of companies has grown from a small animal feed dealership in Indianola, Iowa, into a multinational corporation serving food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet care markets, the release says.