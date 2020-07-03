Kewanee boys basketball coach dies at Davenport Speedway

The Oskaloosa, Iowa-based motorsports podcast DIRT N Asphalt confirmed via Facebook that Kewanee boys basketball coach Shaune Lewis has passed away.

In a post late Thursday night, DIRT N Asphalt mentioned the cause of death was due to an apparent medical issue while racing at Davenport Speedway Thursday night.

Lewis had been the head basketball coach at Kewanee High School since 2015. He was 47.

Late Thursday night, Lewis’ niece Bristol and son Blaise posted tweets in memory of him.

R.I.P. to my uncle shaune💔 words cant even explain. i love you. for you i’ll play pic.twitter.com/s5yRfLiGTG — Bristol Lewis (@blewis_3) July 3, 2020

r.i.p dad i will love you forever man❤️ — Blaise Lewis (@BlaiseLewis3) July 3, 2020

