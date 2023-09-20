Holy Trinity Parish Polish National Catholic Church in Kewanee will hold a Memorial Service and Gathering for Bishop Jerry Rafalko, who passed into eternal life on July 13, 2023, at age 68.

The service will take place on Oct. 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity PNCC, 716 N. Tremont St., Kewanee, for the longtime Pastor of Holy Trinity PNCC, Hospice Chaplain for OSF Healthcare, and Bishop of the Western Diocese of the Polish National Catholic Church since Sept. 14, 2020.

Bishop Jerry Rafalko passed away July 13, 2023.

A gathering will take place following the service (approximately 6 p.m.) at VFW Post 8078, located at 200 W. 5th St., Kewanee.

“We will be honored to host all of those who loved Bishop Jerry, and hope to have a worthy memorial in his honor,” Father John Cramer, current pastor of Holy Trinity PNCC, said Wednesday in a news release. “He was well-known throughout the Illinois Quad Cities metro area.”

The gathering will be an open-house style, with some refreshments, including Polish Sausage and slider appetizers. All are welcome to attend the service, gathering, or both. Holy Trinity PNCC has been a part of Kewanee since 1928.

Jaroslaw Rafalko was ordained to priesthood June 8, 1980 in Bialystok, Poland, and appointed Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish PNCC in Kewanee in 1990, according to his obituary.

Rafalko was elected Bishop of the Western Diocese PNCC Oct. 25, 2019, consecrated as Bishop at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Cathedral, Scranton, Penn., on Sept. 14, 2020, and installed as Bishop at All Saints Cathedral Parish in Chicago, on Oct. 3, 2020.