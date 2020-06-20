Kewanee City Council passes new pet ID ordinance

Pet owners in Kewanee will now have to register their dogs and cats with the city.

Kewanee City Council passed an ordinance this week requiring dogs and cats to have city issued tags, in hopes that it will make it easier to reunite lost pets with their owners.

“They’re hoping that it will get people to realize that you need to be more responsible, you can’t just let your dogs and cats run all over the place,” Jennifer Russell, a Kewanee resident said.

Russell volunteers at Kewanee animal control. She supports the ordinance because the tags should help identify lost pets faster.

“If it’s during Monday through Friday business hours we can call Henry County and get their information from the rabies. There’s no other access to that,” Russell said. “The city doesn’t have access to that database. Okay, microchips, microchips are great, if you update the information.”

It will cost $5 a year to register your animal with the city. Russell has 9 cats and dogs but says the cost is still worth it.



“It’s gonna be a lot harder for people who have a lot, but even still it’s $45 a year and I’ll have a tag for them,” Russell said. “If for some reason they get out, which they’ve never gotten out, at least I’ll know they know who they belong to.”

Rebecca Wittmeyer says that she thinks the program will only be an extra hassle for responsible pet owners.

“You know there’s irresponsible dog owners who have never taken their dog to the vet. Their dog has never had a rabies shot,” Wittmeyer said. “You can’t get a city tag without a rabies shot. They don’t care, these people do whatever they want all the time, and the law abiding citizens have extra things that they have to do to make up for it. Why?”

Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley said that the city was likely to revise the ordinance to clarify it.