Kewanee Community Unit School District teachers are still asking for competitive wages.

Teachers in the district have been working on their expired contracts since August 15. Negotiations are still ongoing, and some teachers believe the end is not in sight.

In a press release from the Kewanee Community Unit School District, the district states the current offer given to the teachers addresses mutual concerns to attract and retain teachers, but some teachers in the district say that offer isn’t enough.

