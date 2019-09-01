Kewanee Hog Days brings back childhood memories for some attendees

Day three of Kewanee Hog Days had people enjoying the rides and food offered.

The festival started Friday and ends Monday.

Two attendees were brothers born and raised in Kewanee. They try to make it to the festival every year they can.

“For me hog days is always a sense of family and friends and so that part of it has never changed, that part of it is never going to change,” said Kevin Jordan. “The pork chops change of course, but that’s okay”

That’s one thing the brothers can agree on.

“Because this is such a small town, it was like I had an extended family that was several thousand people,” said Robert L. Jordan Sr.

Being at Hog Days brings back memories of their childhood.

“I was standing over there, I think I went to get a soda, and three little kids went past me,” Robert said. “‘I’m going to ride the Scrambler first.’ Just like we did when we was kids.”

Robert said they used to argue about what ride to try first as kids.

“Just that excitement over the rides and all the stuff to do, that was just awesome,” Robert said.

For a list of the events happening Monday, visit their website.