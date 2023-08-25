The Kewanee Police Department has concluded an investigation that resulted in arrests of a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 14-year-old male juvenile for falsely making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at approximately 4 p.m., the Kewanee Police Department was notified of a potential school shooting threat for Kewanee High School. Officers learned that a 16-year-old male juvenile student had sent Snapchat messages to a Kewanee High School Snapchat group indicating that he was going commit a shooting at the High School.

The juvenile also sent a picture of a rifle and a loaded assault rifle magazine. Officers were able to identify the juvenile and locate him at a residence in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue. The 16-year-old was placed under arrest and transported to the Kewanee Police Department without incident.

During further investigation, it was learned that the 16-year-old was communicating with the 14-year-old boy about the school shooting threat. The 14-year-old sent to the 16-year-old a photo of rifle and loaded assault rifle magazine.

He advised the 16-year-old to send the photo of the gun to the Snapchat group and say he will shoot up the school. The 14-year-old also told him he would give him the gun if he needs it.

Officers quickly learned the identity of the 14-year-old and located him at a residence in the 600 block of West 4th Street. While speaking with the juvenile and his grandmother, officers observed plain view evidence at the residence.

Officers secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the property. During the search of the residence, officers located an AK-47 style rifle, a magazine for the AK-47, and 7.62×39 mm ammunition for the rifle.

The 14-year-old was arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. After gathering statements, both juveniles were released to the custody of their guardians. They were issued juvenile referral forms to appear in juvenile court at the Henry County Courthouse.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with the preliminary offenses of Conspiracy to Making False Terroristic Threats (Class 2 Felony), Unlawful Use of Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without a FOID card (Class A Misdemeanor). The 16-year-old boy was charged with the preliminary offense of Conspiracy to Making False Terroristic Threats (Class 2 Felony).

Kewanee High School

At this time, the Kewanee Police Department does not believe there to be an imminent threat to the school or the students. However, there will still be a police presence at the school and associated events to help ease any concerns of parents or community members.

The Kewanee Police Department would like to thank Kewanee School District officials for their cooperation in conjunction with this successful investigation. The Kewanee Police also reminded citizens and students to immediately inform school officials and law enforcement of any potential statements that could endanger the safety of our area schools.