A 31-year-old Kewanee man has been arrested for possessing firearms as a felon.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, the Kewanee Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force with a controlled purchase of five firearms from Michael E Workheiser, 31, of Kewanee.

Michael E. Workheiser (courtesy of Kewanee Police Dept.)

The purchase of the firearms took place in Bishop Hill and Workheiser was taken into custody directly after the sale of the firearms was completed, according t o a Friday release from Kewanee Police.

Weapons recovered during Workheiser’s arrest (courtesy of Kewanee Police).

Workheiser also possessed a small amount of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Henry County Jail. On Oct. 4, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (Class 3 Felony), and Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony).

Class 3 felonies carry a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Workheiser remains in custody at the Henry County Jail, police said.