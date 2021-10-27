Kewanee man arrested for possession of child pornography

A Kewanee man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to a Kewanee Police Department press release, Kewanee Police detectives arrested Joseph D. Czolgosz, 32, of Kewanee October 20. An investigation developed through information received from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip showed that an image of child pornography was uploaded from a Kewanee-registered IP address later found to be registered in Kewanee, which led detectives to Czolgosz.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Czolgosz’s home. Kewanee Police detectives worked with members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Division, and several images of child pornography were found on devices belonging to Czolgosz.

Czolgosz has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony which carries a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. If convicted, each offense will be sentenced consecutively due to the nature of the crime. Czolgosz faces a potential sentence of a minimum of three years, up to a maximum of 56 years.

Czolgosz is currently held at Henry County Jail on $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for November 8 at the Henry County Courthouse.