Kewanee man faces child-pornography, solicitation charges

A 39-year-old Kewanee man was in custody Thursday on $100,000 bond to face felony charges involving child pornography.

On Tuesday, Kewanee police finished an investigation involving child pornography and solicitation of a minor and arrested Jeremy Debord, says a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

An initial complaint was reported to the Department of Child and Family Services on Dec. 21, 2020, then forwarded to Kewanee police. Detectives began their own investigation and developed probable cause to get a search warrant for Debord’s electronic data storage.



Detectives found several images of child pornography, along with evidence of Debord soliciting a minor.

Debord faces two counts of possession of child pornography-photos (Class 3 felonies), one count of possession of child pornography-moving depictions (Class 2 felony) and one count of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 4 felony). The Class 2 felony carries a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Debord was arrested without incident and transported to the Henry County Jail. He is set to appear at 2 p.m. Monday in Henry County Court.

According to Henry County court records, DeBord was arrested for possession of meth, a felony, in July 2020. He is set to appear in court on that charge Feb. 22 and for a jury trial beginning March 1.