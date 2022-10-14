A Kewanee man, Wesley K. Jacobson, 41, of the 300 block of South Cottage Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 143 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

At the sentencing hearing in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, the government noted the scourge of methamphetamine within Central District of Illinois communities, particularly in rural areas, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

Jacobson entered a plea of guilty in November 2021. The statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine are 10 years to life imprisonment. Distribution of methamphetamine is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

The Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force (ISP BATF); Kewanee Police Department; and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.